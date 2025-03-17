777,796 Shares in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 777,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,632,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 551.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 7,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KRG shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

KRG opened at $21.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,089.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5,400.00%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

