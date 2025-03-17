Acas LLC Sells 152 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Acas LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,841 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,314 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,760,000 after buying an additional 2,535,590 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,692,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,669,000 after buying an additional 1,301,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,955,000 after buying an additional 1,016,289 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of JPM opened at $232.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $651.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.29 and a 200 day moving average of $238.95. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.