ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives $23.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.05.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens raised ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACVA

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $304,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,145.58. The trade was a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $703,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 490,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,618,935.30. This trade represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,401. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,026,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 269,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 58,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,916,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,998,000 after buying an additional 302,341 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACVA opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.73. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $23.46.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $159.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.77 million. On average, analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.