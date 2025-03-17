Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the February 13th total of 909,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Agilysys Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $74.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.38.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,576 shares in the company, valued at $41,132,175.84. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $155,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,766.98. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,740. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,983,000 after buying an additional 58,926 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,167,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,796,000 after acquiring an additional 108,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,437,000 after purchasing an additional 294,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Agilysys by 412.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,858,000 after purchasing an additional 585,886 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

