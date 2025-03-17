AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Up 38.8% in February

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 610,600 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the February 13th total of 439,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AGM Group Price Performance

AGM Group stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. AGM Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGM Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of AGM Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

See Also

