Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Short Interest Down 29.4% in February

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Air T Stock Down 1.0 %

AIRTP opened at $17.50 on Monday. Air T has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

