Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Short Interest Update

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the February 13th total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Get Airship AI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Airship AI in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airship AI

Airship AI Stock Up 10.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:AISP opened at $3.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $119.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. Airship AI has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

In related news, CFO Mark E. Scott sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yanda Ma sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airship AI

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Airship AI by 70.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airship AI by 12.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Airship AI by 1,982.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 26,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airship AI during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airship AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.