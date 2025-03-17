Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Holdings Lowered by Amundi

Amundi trimmed its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,803 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.05% of Alkermes worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2,231.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 558.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.46.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $5,131,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,298.75. This represents a 71.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

