Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 183,700 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Get Alliance Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at Alliance Entertainment

In other Alliance Entertainment news, CEO Jeffrey Clinton Walker acquired 36,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $141,354.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,972,762 shares in the company, valued at $88,520,943.81. This trade represents a 0.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 81.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AENT. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $864,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Alliance Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Entertainment by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 29,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Entertainment Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ AENT opened at $3.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.48 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.17. Alliance Entertainment has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $11.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). Alliance Entertainment had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

About Alliance Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.