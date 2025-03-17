Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Short Interest Down 22.7% in February

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $241.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $304.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of -111.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $14,988,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,865. This represents a 81.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $309,521.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,989.42. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.