Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Up 23.9% – Still a Buy?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) was up 23.9% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 5,307,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 370% from the average daily volume of 1,128,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The stock has a market cap of C$511.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69.

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

