AlphaQuest LLC Acquires Shares of 3,303 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 534.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 187.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

PII opened at $42.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.15. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 136.73%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

