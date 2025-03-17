AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 155.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $57.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.44, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $79.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 2,472 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $150,174.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,145 shares in the company, valued at $8,635,308.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,152 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $312,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,706,435.50. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,544 shares of company stock worth $2,433,105. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POWI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

