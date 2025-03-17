AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Stock Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 115.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 160.9% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Funko in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $381.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Funko from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Funko from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 14,650 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $183,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,843.10. The trade was a 69.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 3,867 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $34,300.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,784. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,581 shares of company stock valued at $644,792 over the last quarter. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

