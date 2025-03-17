AlphaQuest LLC Buys New Stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Nextracker by 516.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth $22,112,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Nextracker by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 469,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 185,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nextracker by 23.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,724,000 after acquiring an additional 679,272 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Nextracker by 33.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,226,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,983,000 after acquiring an additional 307,956 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nextracker to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In related news, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $272,970.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 209,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,425. This trade represents a 2.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $489,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,392.30. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,520 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXT opened at $44.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.24. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 41.22%. Analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

