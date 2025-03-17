AlphaQuest LLC Has $168,000 Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,832 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.5% during the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 192.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

