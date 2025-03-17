AlphaQuest LLC Has $193,000 Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 70,292.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,169,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,858,000 after buying an additional 271,645 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,824,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,868,000 after acquiring an additional 958,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,133,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after acquiring an additional 69,649 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities set a $29.00 price objective on Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

PRVA opened at $23.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 237.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

