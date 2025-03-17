AlphaQuest LLC Has $208,000 Stock Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Caleres by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after buying an additional 215,372 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Caleres by 314.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 156,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 118,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caleres by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after buying an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,038,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other Caleres news, Director Kyle Gendreau purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,650. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Trading Up 1.4 %

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Shares of CAL opened at $15.48 on Monday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

