AlphaQuest LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,198 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Denver PWM LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR stock opened at $48.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 3.17. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Van H. Singleton II bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.72 per share, with a total value of $52,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,295,917.20. This represents a 0.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.67 per share, with a total value of $89,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,899.30. This trade represents a 2.45 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,024 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

