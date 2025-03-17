AlphaQuest LLC Has $219,000 Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 958 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKS. UBS Group raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.50.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,746.96. This trade represents a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total value of $1,697,956.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,808,355.35. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of DKS opened at $194.74 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.84 and a 1 year high of $254.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.