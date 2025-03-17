AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

AlphaQuest LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $102.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $120.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.15.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Articles

