AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 3,978 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 49,725.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burren Capital Advisors Ltd bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 757,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after acquiring an additional 134,230 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,905,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $40.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

