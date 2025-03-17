AlphaQuest LLC Sells 194 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,483,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,574,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,960,000 after buying an additional 46,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,192,000 after acquiring an additional 56,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $145.50 to $157.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $122.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $119.30 and a twelve month high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,290.06. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

