AlphaQuest LLC Sells 23,457 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,457 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $122.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.58. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.95 and a 52 week high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.