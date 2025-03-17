AlphaQuest LLC Sells 4,639 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Azenta in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Azenta in the third quarter worth $214,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Azenta in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Azenta to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $36.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $63.58.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. Analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

