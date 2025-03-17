AlphaQuest LLC Sells 9,769 Shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its stake in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,769 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Iradimed were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Iradimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iradimed during the 4th quarter worth $926,000. Silver Coast Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Iradimed during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Iradimed by 476.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Iradimed by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 48,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $52.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $666.90 million, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.83. Iradimed Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $63.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.48.

Iradimed Increases Dividend

Iradimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 26.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Iradimed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Iradimed’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Iradimed in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iradimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Iradimed

About Iradimed

(Free Report)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.