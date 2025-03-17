American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Express from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Express from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on American Express from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on American Express from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.24.

Get Our Latest Report on American Express

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $266.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.59 and a 200 day moving average of $288.41. American Express has a 52 week low of $214.51 and a 52 week high of $326.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total value of $4,765,295.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,492.04. This trade represents a 38.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $269.89 per share, for a total transaction of $998,593.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,593. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,655 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of American Express by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 106,158 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,790,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.