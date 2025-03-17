AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys 89,166 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 562,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,166 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $135,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

JPM opened at $232.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.95. The stock has a market cap of $651.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

