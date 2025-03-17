Amundi Boosts Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Amundi boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,948 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 30.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after buying an additional 156,874 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth about $627,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 11.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 650,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 64,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 128.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Urban Edge Properties

About Urban Edge Properties

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.