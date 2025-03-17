Amundi Boosts Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in InterDigital by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 17,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,062,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $9,040,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 9,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $2,066,446.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,070,861.55. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 350 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total transaction of $75,078.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,491.87. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,134 shares of company stock worth $4,678,770 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IDCC opened at $217.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.33 and a 1-year high of $231.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 19.93%.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

