Amundi Buys 13,982 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Amundi increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 141.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,982 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHAK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 650,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,157,000 after purchasing an additional 395,311 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,677,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 946,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,673,000 after buying an additional 384,131 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $26,756,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,626,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of SHAK opened at $87.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.47 and a beta of 1.89. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $139.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.06 and a 200-day moving average of $115.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $328.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Shake Shack from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

