Amundi Has $2.60 Million Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Amundi cut its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novanta by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Novanta by 14.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Novanta during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOVT opened at $136.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.17 and a 12 month high of $187.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.28.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.29 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

