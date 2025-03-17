Amundi Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Amundi lessened its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 551.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 7,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

KRG opened at $21.78 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,089.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 5,400.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

See Also

