Amundi Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Amundi trimmed its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714,856 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in GXO Logistics by 18.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in GXO Logistics by 34.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in GXO Logistics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,434,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $40.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.43. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $63.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GXO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Get Our Latest Report on GXO Logistics

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.