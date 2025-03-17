Amundi Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Amundi lowered its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,104 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.05% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $105,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,793.92. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $943,026. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $60.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.16, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.50. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $80.47.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lattice Semiconductor

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.