Amundi Purchases 15,053 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Amundi grew its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.08% of FirstCash worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 18.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,076,000 after purchasing an additional 123,386 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,866,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,948 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $116.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.87. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.24 and a fifty-two week high of $133.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In other FirstCash news, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $34,029,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,706,900.67. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,399,269.45. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

