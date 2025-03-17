Amundi Purchases 54,899 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Amundi increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,899 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.10% of Douglas Emmett worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,829,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 187,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,778 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.
Douglas Emmett Stock Up 1.6 %
DEI stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.09.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 584.62%.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
