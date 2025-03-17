Amundi Purchases 54,899 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Amundi increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,899 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.10% of Douglas Emmett worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,829,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 187,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,778 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 1.6 %

DEI stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 584.62%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.