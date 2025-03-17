Amundi Sells 172,412 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Amundi reduced its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 172,412 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.05% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,305.11. This represents a 43.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. This represents a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,713 shares of company stock worth $1,839,686 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZION. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $48.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.