Analysts Set Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Price Target at $70.40

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $64.83 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

