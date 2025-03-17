Analysts Set Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) PT at $54.83

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.83.
SYRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:SYRE opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.98. Spyre Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $47.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.27.
Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).
Read More
