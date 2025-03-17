Analysts Set Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Target Price at $13.50

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

TROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,537,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 543,091 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Tronox by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 493,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 84,830 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 692,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35,342 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROX stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. Tronox has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Tronox had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. Research analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is -161.29%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

