Analysts Set Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target at $59.73

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on Viper Energy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy
Viper Energy Price Performance
VNOM opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.19. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $56.76.
Viper Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.
About Viper Energy
Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viper Energy
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.