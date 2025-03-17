Analysts Set WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) PT at $42.67

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ WSC opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 199.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.67%.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, COO Timothy D. Boswell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at $995,305.84. This represents a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.