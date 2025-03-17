Analyzing MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) and Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) and Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Dividends

MidCap Financial Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. MidCap Financial Investment pays out 116.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidCap Financial Investment 37.05% 11.37% 4.70% Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares MidCap Financial Investment and Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MidCap Financial Investment and Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidCap Financial Investment 0 2 3 0 2.60 Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00

MidCap Financial Investment presently has a consensus price target of $14.60, indicating a potential upside of 12.65%. Given MidCap Financial Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MidCap Financial Investment is more favorable than Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MidCap Financial Investment and Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidCap Financial Investment $110.35 million 11.01 $118.76 million $1.31 9.89 Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust $65.85 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

MidCap Financial Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust.

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine, first lien secured loans, stretch senior loans, unitranche loans, second lien secured loans and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in preferred equity, common equity / interests and warrants and makes equity co-investments. It may invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and credit-linked notes (CLNs). The fund typically invests in construction and building materials, business services, plastics & rubber, advertising, capital equipment, education, cable television, chemicals, consumer products/goods durable and non-durable and customer services, direct marketing, energy oil & gas, electricity and utilities. The fund also invest in aerospace & defense, wholesale, telecommunications, financial services, hotel, gaming, leisure, restaurants; environmental industries, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, high tech industries, beverages, food and tobacco, manufacturing, media diversified & production, printing and publishing, retail, automation, aviation and consumer transport, transportation, cargo and distribution. It primarily invests in United States. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies and EBITDA with less than $75 million. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio. The fund was formerly known as Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust was formed on April 24, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.