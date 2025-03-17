Analyzing Raffles Medical Group (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) & InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Profitability

This table compares Raffles Medical Group and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raffles Medical Group N/A N/A N/A InnovAge -6.17% -13.04% -7.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Raffles Medical Group and InnovAge”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raffles Medical Group N/A N/A N/A $0.16 3.80 InnovAge $806.61 million 0.54 -$6.52 million ($0.19) -16.95

Raffles Medical Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InnovAge. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Raffles Medical Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Summary

19.1% of Raffles Medical Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of InnovAge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Raffles Medical Group beats InnovAge on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Raffles Medical Group

Raffles Medical Group Ltd provides integrated private healthcare services primarily in Singapore, Greater China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Japan. The company operates through Healthcare Services, Hospital Services, Investment Holdings, and Insurance Services segments. Its Raffles Hospital, a tertiary care hospital that offers a range of medical and surgical facilities include day angiography suites, operating theatres, delivery suites, intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, radiology, clinical laboratory, and dental services. In addition, the company offers emergency services, family medicine services, health screening, minor surgery, and various specialist clinic services. Further, it trades in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, and diagnostic equipment; and provides management and consultancy services. Additionally, the company engages in the operation of medical and dental clinics and other general medical services; provides medical examination and treatment services; operation of medical laboratory and imaging centre; and provision of health insurance services. Raffles Medical Group Ltd was founded in 1976 and is based in Singapore. The company operates as a subsidiary of Raffles Medical Holdings Pte Ltd.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

