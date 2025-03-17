ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ANIP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

ANIP stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.62 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.06.

In related news, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $25,332.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,914.85. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $60,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,711.50. This represents a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,700 shares of company stock worth $610,201. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 213,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

