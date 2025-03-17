Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) versus Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Head to Head Review

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) and Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Get Arch Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arch Therapeutics and Beta Bionics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Beta Bionics 0 3 5 1 2.78

Beta Bionics has a consensus price target of $24.83, suggesting a potential upside of 69.28%. Given Beta Bionics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beta Bionics is more favorable than Arch Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics -8,257.70% N/A -730.22% Beta Bionics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Beta Bionics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

6.9% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Beta Bionics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics $80,000.00 12.77 -$6.98 million N/A N/A Beta Bionics $53.03 million 11.86 N/A N/A N/A

Beta Bionics has higher revenue and earnings than Arch Therapeutics.

Summary

Beta Bionics beats Arch Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease. The company's flagship products include AC5 advanced wound system and AC5 topical hemostat, which are intended for skin applications, such as management of complicated chronic wounds or acute surgical wounds. It is also involved in the development of AC5-G for gastrointestinal endoscopic procedures, and AC5-V and AC5 surgical hemostat for hemostasis inside the body. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About Beta Bionics

(Get Free Report)

Beta Bionics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.