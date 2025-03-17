Assetmark Inc. Purchases 411 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 104.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,509.84. This trade represents a 24.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,596.16. This trade represents a 15.23 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $31.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.