Assetmark Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Cadre by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 940,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,701,000 after acquiring an additional 167,214 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 738,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after buying an additional 344,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,155,000 after buying an additional 76,750 shares during the last quarter. Catawba River Capital increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 455,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after buying an additional 154,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,420,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $33.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.95 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

