Atb Cap Markets Comments on Cresco Labs Q1 Earnings

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cresco Labs in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
Cresco Labs Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $0.75 on Monday. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $364.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.
Cresco Labs Company Profile
Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.
